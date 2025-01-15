This Adorable Idaho Town Is Now Named ‘Coziest City’ In America

If you were lucky enough to score tickets to see Frozen during last year’s Broadway in Boise series, you got to hear one of the songs written specifically for the stage production of one of Disney’s most beloved films.

In one of the funniest scenes of the musical, Oaken and his family try to explain the Danish word “hygge” to Kristoff and Anna. According to Oaken “hygge” can mean everything from feeling cozy while sitting by the fire to playing games by candlelight to enjoying drinks and food with your family to enjoying a sauna in the nude. (That last one is hard to explain out of context. If you have the opportunity to see the Broadway version of Frozen, just do it and you’ll understand.)

Towns that exude “hygge” are exactly what “WeGoDating.com” was looking for when putting together a list of the best and coziest small towns in America. They analyzed 170 small towns across the country and looked for places where you could find unforgettable winter events, historical charm, waterfront views, skiing and plenty of places to cozy up in front of a roaring fire with a big mug of hot cocoa. If that’s the criteria, it shouldn’t surprise you that Idaho is now considered a hot spot for “cozy towns” with an incredible FOUR cities on the list.

Do you think you know which Idaho city ranked the highest? Let’s take a look!

#34 Wallace, Idaho

YouTube/Silver Valley Idaho YouTube/Silver Valley Idaho loading...

We can’t say that we’re surprised by this one! This cute little mining town is one of the quirkiest destinations in the state thanks to a manhole that proclaims it as the “center of the universe” and it being the home of the Oasis Bordello Museum, a look back at the town’s unique relationship with brothels. Wallace has a history of going big for the holidays, hosting two weeks of lights, craft fairs, gingerbread contests and a magical parade.

#28 McCall, Idaho

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

McCall is, hands down, our favorite place in the state and certainly deserves to be on the list! Even in its smaller format, McCall Winter Carnival embraces everything you’d want in a winter getaway: ice sculptures, a huge parade, live music, local vendors, an ice show, drinks and delicious food around a giant fire pit and of course, the fabulous fireworks show over Payette Lake.

Shore Lodge, during Winter Carnival or not, kicks up the cozy factor by offering guests complimentary s’mores, cozy robes and an opportunity to enjoy a coffee as the sun rises over the lake.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

Full disclosure, we got engaged in McCall during Winter Carnival so since this list came from a dating site, we can confirm McCall is 10/10 for the romance factor.

#21 Ketchum, Idaho

View to the town of Ketchum, Idaho in Winter with a lot of fresh snow Jannik Schneider loading...

It’s cool to see Ketchum make the list considering how close it is to the #3 coziest city in the country (and Idaho’s top performing destination on the list.) While Ketchum certainly looks cozy, its hygge factor gets boosted by its culinary offerings. Travel website Conde Nast Traveler once called Ketchum one of America’s “secret food destinations,” so from comfort food to fine dining, they’ve got you covered.

#3 Stanley, Idaho

Hike with motion blur treking down a winter trail along a lake knowlesgallery loading...

Just 61 miles from Ketchum, you’ll find the third coziest city in the country! We Go Dating put Stanley at #3 behind Stockholm, Wisconsin and Stowe, Vermont. In choosing Stanley, they said:

Stanley embodies the spirit of the best small towns in America. It is located at the foot of the Sawtooth Mountains along the gentle Salmon River. This quaint town offers a serene escape from the bustling world, where we can disconnect from it and enjoy life's simple pleasures.

They also highlight Stanley’s average winter temp of 12.5º and 75.9 inches of seasonal snowfall.

