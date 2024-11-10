The Most Expensive Grocery Chain in America Only Has 1 Idaho Location
From airfare to hotel prices, rental cars to insurance premiums, many things in our lives are more expensive than they were a few years ago. One of places where increases are most noticeable is at the grocery store.
According to financial advice website Nerdwallet, grocery prices were up about 1.3% this September compared to the same time last year. Eggs, beef, fats/oils, baby formula and spices top the list of products that saw the biggest year over year price jump. HelpAdvisor found that right now, the average United States household spends about $270.21 on groceries every week. Families with children will spend 41% more than households of just adults.
Of course, those numbers vary a bit based on your geography. Idaho ranks #26 when it comes to the states with the most expensive grocery bills. Our weekly bill is below the national average at $257.54
While that’s good news, if you’re trying to keep your food budget down where you shop matters. Delish ranked “The Most Overpriced Grocery Stores in America” and sure enough, one that has a presence in Idaho is front and center.
Whole Foods, often nicknamed “Whole Paycheck,” topped the list. Delish did note that when Amazon purchased the chain in 2017, prices did drop a little but to do all of your grocery shopping at the store? That’s still financially inaccessible for many.
They have just ONE location in Idaho - on Broadway Avenue in Boise.
How Overpriced is Whole Foods?
Idahoans have a lot of choices for groceries, especially in Boise. But for this comparison, we thought it would be best to compare the Whole Foods on Broadway to the Albertsons on the same street. When possible, we grabbed the price of the store brand. Here’s how prices compare.
Gallon of Reduced Fat Milk
- Whole Foods: $5.29
- Albertsons: $3.29
1 Pound of 85/15 Ground Beef
- Whole Foods: $7.99
- Albertsons: $6.99
Loaf of White Bread
- Whole Foods: $2.89
- Albertsons: $1.99
1 Pound Atlantic Salmon Fillet
- Whole Foods: $14.99
- Albertsons: $10.99
On average, products at Whole Foods were 38% more expensive than at the Albertsons less than a mile away.
