It seems like your life the last few months has been “go, go, go.” You’ve been so wrapped up in adult responsibilities that you completely missed that the Idaho Steelheads kicked off their new season at Idaho Central Arena in October. If you haven’t been to a game yet this season, you’re missing out on one of Boise’s most entertaining nights out.

Sure, the team is in a little bit of a rebuild after missing the Kelly Cup playoffs last year. And there’s a bunch of new faces on the roster, but if you ask any longtime Steelheads fan, they’ll tell you that a Steelheads game has always been about way more than just the score.

It’s about the moment where someone tosses a fish onto the ice after the first goal. It’s about everyone at Idaho Central Arena shouting “He shoots! He scores! Hey goalie, you suck!” after a Steelheads goal. It’s about cowbells, energy and much to my bank account’s dismay…the cute merch at The Tacklebox. Seriously, there’s an entire section of my closet that’s Steelies sweatshirts and replica jerseys. Somehow I have more Idaho Steelheads gear than I do BSU gear.

Whether you’re a hockey newbie or bringing the family for their first game, Steelheads games are just straight up fun. Individual game tickets sell fast and once you’ve been to your first game, you’ll understand why fans keep coming back season after season no matter what the team’s record is.

But to truly enjoy hockey night in Boise, there are a few things you need to know. Some of these tips are common sense. Others? Well, let’s just say they’re lessons other fans learned the hard way! Before you head to your very first game at Idaho Central Arena, take a look at these 10 things you should absolutely NEVER do at an Idaho Steelheads home game!