We Asked AI to Turn 10 Popular Idaho Towns Into Action Figures; Look What Happened

Facebook. Instagram. X. TikTok. No matter which social media you open this week, you can’t hide from them. All of your friends have been turned into action figures thanks to AI image generators like ChatGPT.

I’ll be honest, I’m not usually one to jump on social media trends but as a superhero loving nerd that collects FunkoPops and loved The Toys that Made Us on Netflix, this is one I couldn’t resist giving it a try.

Over the past week, there have been so many variations of these action figures making the rounds on social media that I didn’t know where to start. After a few minutes of Googling, I settled on the one that I found in this Reddit thread. I grabbed this picture of myself and asked the robots to get to work.

Let me tell you that I quickly learned that all AI image generators are NOT created equal. While we don’t have approval to share images generated from ChatGPT, I’ll tell you that ChatGPT did a great job on creating an image of me in the style you see in the Reddit post.

The results from X’s “Grok” were well…horrific. Canva’s Dream Lab sort of didn’t understand the assignment but gave me this sort of cute, Bratz style figurine.

What Would Idaho’s Most Popular Towns Look like as Action Figures?

Of course, playing with robots beats working everyday so we had this fun idea to see what AI thought action figures representing some of the most well known towns in Idaho would look like.

I asked ChatGPT to tell me what it pictured when they saw someone from a certain town and then used it’s answer to generate some action figure prompts for Canva. How do you think it did?

If Idaho Cities Were Action Figures, Here's What They'd Look Like We asked ChatGPT what it though about residents from these Idaho towns and then used its answer to have Canva make an action figure to represent the city. How do you think it did? Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart