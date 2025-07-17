There are a few words that mean something completely different when you’re in Idaho. As soon as you leave the Gem State’s borders, words that we use every day suddenly become a foreign language to people you meet while traveling.

Fry sauce may just be the perfect example! A few Christmases ago, I tagged along with my mom and some of her co-workers for a trip to The Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After blowing through all of our money, we ended up grabbing dinner at one of the casino restaurants.

One of their starters was the biggest, most chaotic plate of fries that I’ve ever seen. It was loaded with every type of fry you could imagine. Steak, shoestring, crinkle-cut, curly, waffle…all piled together. The way this plate stopped the conversation, you’d think it was a hot rock filet from Barbacoa.

I tried to suppress what I wanted to say, but I wondered if I held it in any longer, if I would explode.

These would be so much better with fry sauce.

Everyone looked at me like I’d just asked the server for a side of motor oil to dunk my fries in. I still have a video of my mom on my phone where she’s asking “What’s fry sauce? I don’t know what fry sauce is. What are you talking about?”

In Idaho? Fry sauce isn’t a condiment. It’s a lifestyle. I’m getting ready to head east to visit family again this week, so it got me thinking: what everyday Idaho word am I going to say in front of them that means something completely different in their neck of the woods?

From “float” to “vandal,” “blue” to “jackpot” these are some Idahoisms that may just turn some heads if you say them anywhere else but Idaho!