17 Things You Should Absolutely NEVER Do at a Boise State Home Game

While we haven’t broken into the AP Top 25 yet, Boise State’s getting some love after keeping things very interesting against the Oregon Ducks in Week 2! The guys have had time to tighten up those special teams and are ready for their first home game of the season this Saturday, September 21.

Well…we hope the Broncos get to play that game on Saturday. The team’s found themselves in an interesting situation through no fault of their own. The first home game of the season is a non-conference matchup against Portland State, an FCS team. Portland State didn’t play their scheduled game against South Dakota last week, due to illness on the Vikings roster.

READ MORE: Boise State & Albertsons Stadium Go Cashless for 2024

According to a statement from Portland State, at least one person in their locker room tested positive for whooping cough. Several others started showing symptoms and had been around their sick teammate. Since whooping cough is known to be extremely contagious, the schools decided the best thing for everyone involved was to cancel the game.

Portland State v Arkansas Wesley Hitt, Getty Images loading...

The CDC explains that whooping cough is a bacterial infection that can effectively be treated with antibiotics. Portland State says that they’ve put players that may have been exposed on a five-day antibiotic regime ahead of their game in Boise. Only players and staff that have completely the antibiotics will be allowed to travel to the game. They’re hopeful that they got the ball on treatment rolling early enough that they won’t have to cancel two games in a row. For now, the game is on as scheduled.

Get our free mobile app

So, whether you have tickets to the game or not, break out that blue and orange and get ready to hit the tailgate lot at Albertsons Stadium! Kickoff is at 7:45 p.m.

UCF v Boise State Loren Orr, Getty Images loading...

Is the home opener your very FIRST in-person Boise State game? From the Bronco Walk to the color scheme to the iconic “Boise…STATE” cheer that booms through Albertsons Stadium, you’re in for some of the best traditions college football has to offer! That said, you don’t want to make these critical mistakes that could ruin the fun for you or the people around you!

Some of these are painfully obvious. Others may be news to you if you’ve never been to a BSU game in person.

Author’s Note: We polled our listeners and combined their responses with actual stadium rules to put together this humorous list. This should make you smile and maybe even giggle at times. Don’t take yourself so seriously…and GO BRONCOS!

17 Things You Should Never Do at a Boise State Home Game Things that are a no-no to do in or around a Boise State game. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

8 Crazy Colorful Football Fields Boise State Approved Everyone knows that The Blue is one of the most iconic fields in college football and there are a few colleges that wanted to jump on the bandwagon. In order to do that, they needed Boise State's blessing! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart