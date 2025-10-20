To say that Saturday, October 18 was a picture perfect day in Bronco Nation would be an understatement. After fans found themselves running for cover during an unexpectedly rainy, late game against New Mexico a week ago, conditions couldn’t have been better for the showdown with UNLV.

We were spoiled with clear skies, comfortable temperatures and an early afternoon kick-off. The Broncos took full advantage of it and destroyed the previously unbeaten Rebels 56-31. Not only did the Broncos hand UNLV their first loss, it was a Mountain West loss. UNLV is fourth in the conference standings and Boise State is sitting at #1 with a perfect conference record.

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen had a lot more to celebrate on Saturday than just throwing for four touchdowns. Most of Madsen’s Instagram photos are football related, but after the game he posted this adorable carousel of photos announcing that he and his girlfriend, KarLei, are engaged.

We don’t know if his teammates knew that Madsen was planning to propose, but they showed up with congratulations in the comment section. Wide receiver Ben Ford said:

yesssir congrats brother

Madsen’s back-up Max Cutforth added:

Let’s go!!

Malachi Nelson, who transferred to UTEP after losing out on the starting job to Madsen last season, was also ecstatic for his former teammate posting:

Let’s goooooooo

The newly engaged quarterback and the Broncos are back in action on Friday, October 24. They’re on the road at Nevada and it’ll be another late kickoff at 8 p.m. The game will be carried on CBS Sports Network.