One of the best parts of being a Boise State fan is watching the professional world say “you can’t” and then seeing our Broncos be drafted in the NFL. Currently, Boise State greats like Kellen Moore (New Orleans Saints head coach,) Kahlil Shakir (Buffalo Bills WR,) Ashton Jeanty (Las Vegas Raiders, RB,) and Scott Matlock (Los Angeles Chargers FB/DT) are making headlines in the league.

JL Skinner, Ezra Cleveland, Cedrick Wilson, George Holani, John Ojukwu, John Bates and Jeremy McNichols are all active in the NFL, too.

Another name that Broncos fans won’t soon forget is Doug Martin. Unfortunately, Martin was taken from us way too soon. CBS Sports reports that Boise State’s “Muscle Hamster” has died at the age of 36. Martin was a first-round pick for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012. After five years with the Buccaneers, Martin signed a one year contract with the Oakland Raiders.

During his time with the Bucs, Martin faced a suspension for violation of the league’s substance abuse policy.

FOX reporter Greg Auman was one of the first to report Martin’s passing. He caught wind of Martin’s passing from his former Boise State and Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s teammates' tweets before posting this statement from Martin’s family:

Prior to Ashton Jeanty’s career at Boise State, Martin was one of the best running backs in BSU history, finishing his career with 43 rushing touchdowns, 48 total touchdowns, 3,431 rushing yards and 617 rushing attempts.

Boise State v Georgia Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images loading...

Upon learning the news, Boise State's local CBS affiliate posted this tribute on Instagram.