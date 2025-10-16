Before the season began, we asked ChatGPT to predict the final record for Ashton Jeanty and the Las Vegas Raiders during his rookie season. The AI chat bot may have been a little overzealous, but the famous Boise State alum doesn’t seem to be letting the team’s rough start get him down!

ChatGPT predicted Jeanty and the Raiders would go 11-6 during the 2025 regular season. Entering Week 7, the team’s sitting at 2-4. It’s not entirely out of the question for the Raiders to achieve that record, but almost everything has to go right for them—especially with two games against the Chiefs and one against the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles still to come.

But has the Raiders’ less-than-impressive record stopped any of Jeanty’s Boise-based fans from watching his games? Hardly. We’ve watched football at the same bar for five years and we’re seeing people who we know are diehard fans of other teams come dressed in a #2 Raiders jersey on Sundays.

Jeanty Gets Mic’d Up in Week 6

Candice Ward, Getty Images Candice Ward, Getty Images loading...

The NFL hasn’t changed the Boise State star a bit. Jeanty was picked to be “mic’d up” during his team’s 20-10 win over the Tennessee Titans. The Raiders posted more than six minutes of Ashton’s conversations during and reactions to the game on their website HERE.

When the league’s social media team watched it back, there was one thing they noticed: Jeanty couldn’t stop singing “football” during warm-ups and the game. They put together this hysterical supercut with the caption “Guy just loves ball…”

Some of the reactions the video drew on Facebook and Reddit were outstanding! Here’s a look at some of our favorites!

NFL Fans React to Boise State's Ashton Jeanty Singing While Mic'd Up Boise State star Ashton Jeanty is making a name for himself in the NFL for both his stats on the field...and the fact that he couldn't stop singing when he was Mic'd Up in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans. Here are some of the best reactions to the super cut the NFL posted on their social media account! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart