There’s nothing better than waking up on a Saturday or Sunday morning in Idaho with absolutely nothing on your agenda. We don’t get those days often, but we love a good sunrise run followed by a delicious breakfast. And after pounding the pavement? Nothing beats a big stack of warm, fluffy pancakes.

Unfortunately, I can’t enjoy my favorite run and pancakes duo anymore. Warren Wagon Road is as beautiful as ever in McCall, but my post-run pancake destination closed four years ago. I think there’s a great deal of Idahoans that would’ve chosen the legendary Pancake House as the best pancakes in the Gem State. Now the building it once called home is a Natural Grocers.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

I’m not over the Pancake House closing and am still yet to find a suitable replacement. That’s why I couldn’t help but be curious to see which restaurant the foodies at Love Food picked for Idaho on their list of the “Best Pancake House in Every US State.”

READ MORE: Food Network Says Piehole is Idaho's Best Pizza Slice

If you’re reading this in Boise, you don’t have to travel too far to enjoy the best of the best. They picked The Original Pancake House (no affiliation with the defunct McCall restaurant) at 5900 W Fairview in Boise and it’s partially because the restaurant is totally no-frills. Seriously, their website looks like a Geocities page from 1996 but their food speaks for itself.

Get our free mobile app

Originally founded in Portland, the Original Pancake House demands the finest ingredients for their pancakes. We’re talking 93-score butter to their in-house recipe for sourdough starter. The restaurant says their signature dishes are the Apple Pancake, which is a plate-size pancake smothered in sautéed apples and cinnamon sugar and then baked to perfection. The Dutch Baby is another dish they’re super proud of. It’s air-filled and served with lemon, whipped butter and powdered sugar.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

But what impressed Love Food about The Original Pancake House? They said:

People don’t come to The Original Pancake House for fancy surroundings or fussy food. They come for the stacks and stay for the friendly service and big portions. With over 15 pancake-based dishes to choose from, there’s plenty of delicious options. House favorites include the Pecan Pancakes, which come filled and topped with toasted pecans, Three Little Pigs in a Blanket (special links wrapped in light buttermilk pancakes), and Swedish lacy pancakes, served with lingonberries from Sweden.