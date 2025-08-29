When people talk about great pizza, Idaho is rarely part of the conversation. New York City is famous for their extra-large, thin crust slices. Chicago swears by deep dish. Even Detroit enters for their unique style of rectangular pizzas with cheesy edges and sauce on top.

Each of those cities (and possibly the entire state of New Jersey) will insist that their pie is untouchable, but here in the Gem State? We don’t take ourselves quite so seriously when it comes to pizza.

That’s what makes the Food Network’s “50 States of Pizza Slices” so satisfying. The popular foodie television network set out to find the best pizza by the slice in every state in America. Alongside selections from states that will insist pizza is in their DNA, you find an Idaho pizzeria that virtually everyone who’s experienced the “drunchies” after a night out in Downtown Boise has wandered into.

Facebook/Piehole

That’s right, Food Network picked Boise’s own Piehole to sit on a list of the 50 best slices of pizza in America!

In placing Piehole on the list, they took us behind the scenes and explained how Boise’s famous late-night pizza destination came to be:

Owner Russ Crawforth's inspiration for Piehole came during a trip to San Francisco in 2005. When he stumbled across the 3 a.m. crowds at Pizza Orgasmica, he saw a line stretched all the way down the block. Instantly, Crawforth knew he had to create the kind of pizza that would inspire that same late-night enthusiasm in his hometown of Boise, Idaho.

They went on to give Piehole props for a solid selection of pizzas, calling attention to the most Idaho pizza on the menu - the Potato/Bacon, which is always available by the slice at both the Downtown Boise and Broadway locations.

Facebook/Piehole

What Boise Piehole fans might not realize is that this treasure of a pizza shop exists outside of the Treasure Valley, too. Piehole has expanded to Idaho Falls as well as Missoula, Denver and Salt Lake City.

Facebook/Piehole

While I don’t think I’ve ever eaten Piehole while sober…I will say, it’s a darn good, greasy slice that hits the spot when you’re starving after having a little too much fun at the clubs! I just hope those other cities appreciate Piehole as much as Boise does.