For seven years, this Boise pizzeria has been the go-to spot for those thick, caramelized edges that you can’t find many places in the Treasure Valley. That’s why a recent social media announcement from a highly rated restaurant feels like a punch to the gut to Boise foodies.

In a message to fans on Facebook, Spitfire Craft Pizza & Pints on Vista Avenue revealed that they’ll be closing permanently by the end of the week of August 11, 2025. As far as we know, they were the only pizzeria in town that prided itself on Detroit-style pizza.

Their signature style of pizza was baked in a deep, rectangular pan. Crispy on the outside, light and airy on the inside, Detroit-style pizza is known for cheese baked all the way to the edges so that it caramelizes against the pan, with sauce ladled on top. They had 18 different Detroit-style specialty pizzas on the menu, with “The Emerald Pizza” being a crowd favorite.

The announcement didn’t give customers much of a reason why Spitfire was closing. After announcing that this was the final week for the restaurant the announcement read:

We enjoyed making pizza, pouring beer and talking beer. But this chapter is ending this week when we run out of supplies. Join us for beer specials (help us kill the kegs with $5 drafts!!), pizza specials, a party and a good time! Please help us close out our final few days with a bang!

Spitfire has a 4.3-star rating on Yelp, so it’s no surprise that the announcement saddened and stunned customers. One wrote:

Seriously one of my favorite pies in Idaho, if not my favorite. So devastated 🙁

Another echoed:

One of the sadder moments for us too. We’ll miss your fabulous pizza and chatting with you over the amazing craft selection you’ve provided over these years.

In addition to the unique style of pizza, Spitfire also did craft beer the right way with 16 tap handles focused on the best brews the Pacific Northwest had to offer.

With ovens about to go quiet, Spitfire joins a growing list of Boise restaurants that closed in July/August or plan to close soon. Some others include:

Driftwood Fry House (Warehouse Food Hall)

Matty G’s Steakburgers (Fairview Avenue)

Original Sunrise Café (Fairview Avenue)

Wepa Café (Garden City)

Alia’s Coffeehouse (Downtown Boise)