While Bronco Nation certainly wished Boise State’s first game of the season had gone much differently than it did, fans are still excited to see the team battle it out on The Blue this season!

Boise State’s first home game of the season is Friday, September 5 at 7 p.m. The Broncos are looking to bounce back after a brutal loss on the road at South Florida and they’ll have a chance to do that against FCS opponent Eastern Washington.

The team has a total of six home games this season and if they get back on track, could still host the Mountain West Championship game in December.

What to Know Before You Go

The home game experience will be a bit different for fans in 2025 due to ongoing construction in the North End Zone. Entry Plaza 1 will be closed this season, so the athletics department has expanded Entry Plaza 2 and Entry Plaza 3 in order to get fans to their seats before kick off. They’ll also open gates two hours before the game starts.

If you plan on enjoying concessions inside the stadium, don’t forget that Albertsons Stadium went cashless last season. Vendors will only accept credit/debit cards, prepaid debit cards or mobile payments through Apple Pay, Samsung Pay or Google Pay. Only carrying cash? They have machines inside the stadium to turn your cash into a debit card. Those cards can be used anywhere that major credit cards are accepted.

Fans are reminded that Boise State does have a clear bag policy. That means stadium bags need to be see-through and can’t be bigger than 12” x 6” x 12”. One gallon freezer bags are permitted, too. So are purses or clutches under 4.5” x 6.5”.

Of course, there is a list of items you cannot put in those bags or carry into the stadium. Should you accidentally bring one of the things along, there are complimentary bag check locations inside the Caven-Williams Sports Complex, Entry 2 and Entry 3. That way you don’t have to walk all the way back to your car or throw your item away.

Here’s a look at those items that are prohibited from Albertsons Stadium this season.

