25 Items Banned from All Boise State Home Football Games

2023’s Luke Combs concert at Albertsons Stadium is a concert that Boise won’t soon forget for reasons both good and bad! It’s possible that what happened that day led to some improvements at the stadium that fans saw in action the following football season.

If you were there, you know that the CMA Entertainer of the Year put on an absolutely incredible sold out show for over 40,000 country music fans. By the time the show was over, most of them had forgotten about the absolute nightmare they endured getting into the stadium. On a 92º day, fans had no idea what gate they were supposed to go through and stood in lines for 45 minutes or longer, only to be turned away at the metal detector because they got in the wrong line. The lines were not clearly marked and zig zagged through the stadium lot with little to no guidance from security or stadium staff as to which line was which.

READ MORE: Boise State & Albertsons Stadium Go Cashless in 2024

It was very frustrating and at the time, it was something fans said REALLY needed to be improved before they attended any event at the stadium again.

Get our free mobile app

Flash forward to the 2023 Football season? Boise State took the criticism in stride and didn’t wait for another concert to make improvements. In order to speed up getting fans into Albertsons Stadium, they put in place an “any ticket, any gate policy” for tickets outside of the Stueckle Sky Center and student section. They also debuted new, more efficient security scanners and had designated lines reserved for people who weren’t carrying in additional things like stadium seats or approved bags. Those changes immediately improved the game day experience and they’ll be in place again this year.

Keeping the Line Moving is Everyone’s Responsibility

Oregon v Boise State Steve Dykes, Getty Images loading...

That said, fans play a role in keeping the lines moving too. Bringing a prohibited item to the stadium can slow down the entry process for other members of Bronco Nation. That’s why leading up to the first home game of the season, we put together this guid to remind you of the items NOT permitted inside Albertsons Stadium and most of the University’s other entertainment venues.

Get our free mobile app

If you do accidentally bring a prohibited item to the game, Boise State offers a complimentary bag check at each gate. Guest Services will hold onto those items for you so you don’t have to trash them or hike back to your vehicle.

BAG POLICY: Clear plastic or vinyl bags, packages or containers measuring no larger than 12 x 6 x 12 inches are allowed. So are one-gallon plastic freezer bags or a purse/bag/clutch measuring no larger than 4.5 x 6.5 inches.

25 Items Banned from All Boise State Home Football Games According to Boise State and Mountain West conference policies, these items are banned from all Boise State football games at Albertsons Stadium. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: 17 Things You Should Never Do at a Boise State Home Game Things that are a no-no to do in or around a Boise State game. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart