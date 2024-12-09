Were You Strong Enough to Survive Boise State’s Coldest Game in History?

From the goal posts to Post Malone, there were a ton of viral moments during the 2024 Mountain West Championship Game in Boise!

Before Boise State and UNLV even took the field on Friday, December 6, Bronco Nation knew they were in for a special night. The day before the game, Boise State’s Heisman hopeful, Ashton Jeanty confirmed that he would be pursuing the NFL draft this spring. The Mountain West Championship game would be his final game on The Blue in front of a sold out crowd.

What fans didn’t see coming was Post Malone visiting Boise State months before his June 2025 tour date at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State presented him with his own basketball jersey while he watched the championship game. He must’ve had a good time, because he headed straight for Downtown Boise afterward and was more than willing to take photos with fans when they found him at Pengilly’s.

Boise State’s scoreboard graphics department instantly became legends for creating the video that played every time that UNLV quarterback, Hajj-Malik Williams was sacked or turned over the ball. In a press conference leading up to the game, Williams said of Boise:

“I’ve never been there. I don’t even know where it is on the map.”

Boise State created this helpful reminder for him:

While all those moments were viral and fun, the one that made us giggle the most were the posts saying “Boise State fans are built different” while sharing videos of Bronco Nation carrying the North End Zone goal post into the Boise River when it was 27º degrees.

Every headline you saw from national media outlets seemed hyper focused on how cold it was, but real Bronco fans know that Friday night’s game was HARDLY the coldest Boise State game they’ve endured.

Were You at Boise State’s Coldest Game on Record?

We won’t soon forget November 15, 2014. At the time, Boise State needed to beat San Diego State on The Blue to keep themselves in the conversation to go to the Mountain West Championship game. The day before the game, Mother Nature dumped a record setting 4.3” on Albertsons Stadium. Luckily, the storm was in the forecast and the athletic department made a plan to get deicer on the field before it hit.

It took a lot of man power, but they were also diligent about staying on top of shoveling the stands so the snow didn’t pile up and freeze before the game. Even Coach Harsin grabbed a shovel to help. They were able to clear the bleachers for the 27,478 fans that showed up for the game. Yes, that’s an abnormally small crowd. In fact, with the exception of the games played under COVID restrictions, there hasn’t been a lower attended regular home game since.

With so much on the line, why didn’t Bronco Nation show up in full force? Because the temperature at kickoff was just 9º, making the single coldest Boise Stage game in history. Boise State won that night. In fact, they went on to win out the season, win the Mountain West Championship and earned a spot in the Fiesta Bowl. (Gee, doesn’t that sound familiar?!)

If you went to the game, did you make it to the end? We were there, but tapped out in the third quarter and went across the street to End Zone to watch the end of the game.

