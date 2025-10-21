After several Bay Area news outlets confirmed that Boise State star Doug Martin died in police custody, his agent has issued a statement to provide more clarity around what happened the night Martin died.

Both KTVU and the East Bay Times reported that police responded to a call for a break-in around 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning. They also received a second call that someone was experiencing a medical emergency at the same address. Both media outlets say they confirmed that the suspect was Martin, who became unresponsive after a brief struggle with law enforcement. Martin was given care by paramedics at the scene but later died at the hospital

Martin’s agent shared a statement with NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport that sheds more light on why Martin tried to enter that home. Murphy’s statement included these details:

Privately, Doug battled mental health challenges that profoundly impacted his personal and professional life. Ultimately, mental illness proved to be the one opponent from Doug could not run.

Murphy goes on to explain that Martin was feeling overwhelmed and disoriented when he fled his home and entered a neighbor’s house two doors down. He says that Martin’s parents were aware of the situation and were trying to find him medical assistance and contacted local authorities for support.

Otto Kitsinger III, Getty Images Otto Kitsinger III, Getty Images loading...

It’s especially sad because Martin isn’t the only former Bronco from his era that has dealt with mental health challenges. Fans may remember that after multiple incidents with law enforcement, Titus Young’s father spoke to the press, saying that his son had a brain disorder and wasn’t taking his medication as prescribed.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

CBS Sports later reported that Young had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. In 2018, Young shared excerpts of his journal with the Los Angeles Times where he detailed his struggle with hearing voices. He said that once he had found the proper medication, he feels like he’s back to normal.