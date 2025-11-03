While we knew it wouldn’t be easy without Ashton Jeanty, leading up to the 2025 season there were plenty of Boise State fans who truly believed analysts who thought the team could make their second straight College Football Playoff. That dream all but died on The Blue after Saturday’s 30-7 loss to Fresno State.

Loren Orr, Getty Images Loren Orr, Getty Images loading...

When we walked into Albertsons Stadium, we were really looking forward to grabbing one of the mouthwatering cheesesteaks from Heart and Sull. We just didn’t realize that the sandwich would be the only highlight of the game. Just a few minutes later, Maddux Madsen went down with an injury and came back to the field on crutches, wearing a boot.

READ MORE: Boise State's Ashton Jeanty's Hilarious "Mic'd Up" Moment Has NFL Fans Cracking Up

Coach Danielson later said that it’s going to be “a while” before he’s back. Former Skyview High School standout, Max Cutforth, came in but struggled in a difficult situation. The good news? The Broncos have a week to regroup and get the offense in sync with Cutforth before they’re back in action.

Get our free mobile app

The bad news? The team has to stay extremely focused and win out to have a shot at winning their final Mountain West Championship Game before moving to the PAC-12. Their matchup against San Diego State on November 15 will probably be the biggest challenge of the three games left on their regular season schedule.

Regardless of what happens, the Broncos are bowl eligible for the 28th season in a row. That’s the second longest active streak in the country. So where could the Broncos end up and who could they face? Here are the most recent predictions after the Fresno State loss.

Matthew Stockman, Getty Images Matthew Stockman, Getty Images loading...

First Responder Bowl (December 26)

Dallas, TX

Vs. Iowa State

Ezra Shaw, Getty Images Ezra Shaw, Getty Images loading...

Sheraton Hawai’i Bow (December 24)

Honolulu, Hawaii

Vs. California

Maria Lysaker, Getty Images Maria Lysaker, Getty Images loading...

First Responder Bowl (December 26)

Dallas, TX

Vs. USTA

Ed Mulholland, Getty Images Ed Mulholland, Getty Images loading...

Arizona Bowl (December 27)

Tucson, AZ

Vs. Ohio University

Rey Del Rio, Getty Images Rey Del Rio, Getty Images loading...

Arizona Bowl (December 27)

Tucson, AZ

Vs. Western Michigan