Win or lose, there’s nothing quite like game day in Bronco Nation and Boise State fans will get at least six opportunities to enjoy it at Albertsons Stadium this season!

Over the years, the fans and school have created some incredible game day traditions. The unparalleled back and forth Boise State battle cry has become such a mainstay that it's becoming its own color scheme in 2025. Fans on the “Boise” side of the stadium are asked to wear blue, while fans on the “State” side will sport black for the Fresno State game on November 1.

READ MORE: 31 Items Banned from Boise State Home Football Games

There are a lot of other great traditions that will be back this season, too. The team will do the Bronco Walk through the tailgate lot two hours and 45 minutes before kick off each game. Bronco legends will wave the “Blue Chaos Flag” to get the fans ready to bring the noise. Plus there’s the Stein Blue Thunder Marching Band, the Bronco Girl and her horse Petey, and Blitz, our world famous tee dog.

Get our free mobile app

If reading that seemed like a foreign language to you, I’m going to assume that you’ve never been to a Boise State home game before! This year that all changes. Whether it’s the home opener against Eastern Washington or one of the home games later this season, I’m so thrilled that you finally get to experience an in-person Boise State game!

Loren Orr, Getty Images Loren Orr, Getty Images loading...

To get you ready, we polled our listeners about things you should NEVER do at a Boise State home game to get you ready. We mixed in some of their funny answers with stadium rules that you may not know.

Hopefully, these will make you smile, giggle or teach you something! GO BRONCOS!

Author's Note: If you're reading this list on Newsbreak, the gallery of "don'ts" may not load correctly. Please click HERE to view this article on our website.

17 Things You Should Never Do at a Boise State Home Game Things that are a no-no to do in or around a Boise State game. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart