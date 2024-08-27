Fans Prepare for a BIG Change Inside Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium This Year

The countdown to Boise State’s first game of the season is on! The Broncos open their 2024 campaign on Saturday, August 31 at Georgia Southern.

With Ashton Jeanty deciding to stay at Boise State to make a run at the Heisman trophy and the Broncos picking up some very good players during the off season, the team looks pretty darn formidable on paper. We don’t want to put the cart before the horse, but some experts like Bill Connelly at ESPN, believe that BSU has the best shot at getting the “Group of Five’s” spot in the new 12 team College Football Playoff.

We can’t wait to see it all come together on the field! Bronco Nation will have to wait a while to do it in person though. The first two games of the season, Georgia Southern on August 31 and Oregon on September 7, are both on the road. Then the Broncos have their bye-week the week before they finally have their home opener against Portland State on September 21.

Big Changes at Albertsons Stadium in 2024

If you’re lucky enough to have tickets for the home opener and plan on grabbing something from the concessions inside the stadium, you’ll be met with a different checkout experience. Boise State recently announced they’ll be going completely cashless inside the stadium this fall.

One of the biggest complaints people have about Albertsons Stadium is how congested the concourse gets due to long lines. It seems like those lines have gotten even longer since the school did away with the ability to re-enter the stadium after they started selling alcohol at games. According to the release from BSU, going cashless will help them speed up transactions. In turn, that should alleviate a bit of the congestion.

They estimate that more than 75% of fans were already paying with plastic last season, but did come up with a solution for fans who don’t like using credit or debit cards. There will be cash-to-card kiosks located at Entry 1, Entry 2, Entry 3 and Entry 4 of the stadium where you can have your cash turned into a prepaid debit card with no activation fees.

If you grab one of those cards and don’t use the entire balance, don’t feel pressured to buy more snacks or drinks. The cards can be used outside the stadium at any business that accepts credit cards.

This will also be the policy at ExtraMile Arena during the upcoming basketball season.

