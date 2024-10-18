11 Things You Must NEVER Do at an Idaho Steelheads Game

Ask the Idaho Steelheads what the goal for the 2024-2025 season is and they’ll give you the same answer that they’ll give you every year - “win a Kelly Cup championship.”

That quest ended prematurely last year when they lost to the Kansas City Mavericks in overtime in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. If you were at the game, you know how heartbreaking that loss was. After coming so close to winning the Kelly Cup in 2023, fans just looked at each other in disbelief that the Steelies wouldn’t get to complete their redemption run. There were some tears, lots of hugs and plenty of people telling each other “See you in October!”

That’s the great thing about the Idaho Steelheads fan base. Steelies fans show up!. The team sold out almost every single home game last season. A quick check of the inventory on Ticketmaster shows that single game tickets are selling out just as quickly for the 2024-2025 season. At press time there are just seven tickets left for the October 18 season opener against the Utah Grizzlies.

If you’re lucky enough to get tickets any time this season, you’re in for an experience to remember! That is. Unless you make one of these critical mistakes that throws a wrench in the fun! Some of these are pretty obvious. Others may be news to you if you’ve never been to a Steelheads game or are completely unfamiliar with some of the rules put in place by the ECHL.

At any rate, here are 11 things you should NEVER do at an Idaho Steelheads home game!

While we have included some factual information about rules in the arena, this article is mainly here for humor and includes some quips from some die-hard Steelheads fans that we connected with on social media. That said, smile, take a deep breath and GO STEELIES!

