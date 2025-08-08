ChatGPT recently reached a new landmark of 700 million users…a week. If you’ve experimented with the powerful AI website, you already know it can do some pretty incredible things.

I’ll be honest, I use ChatGPT in my personal life a lot. It’s not glamorous, but my work week is regularly 60 hours. That’s why it’s so important for me to unplug when I can and one of my favorite ways to do that? Reading by my pool in the summer.

Once I burned through Dinner for Vampires and Sunrise on the Reaping, I really didn’t know what to read next. I told ChatGPT what sort of books I’d be interested in and it gave me a list of recommendations. As I made my way through the first title, I gave the AI feedback about what I didn’t like about the book so that it could fine-tune its next list of suggestions. That next list has been a slam dunk and I’m on my fifth book of the summer.

I’d LOVE to find more free time to read…or run…or really have any hobbies outside of work. I asked ChatGPT if it could help me reprioritize my workday so that I could get out of the office in about eight hours and not feel pressured to open my laptop in the evenings. After telling it the tasks that are part of my regular workday, it gave me an optimized schedule.

I don’t necessarily love the order that it has me completing my tasks in, but if I stick to that schedule and avoid distractions? I’m getting out of here in just a little over eight hours!

While ChatGPT can be a powerful tool to improve your life, it’s good for a laugh too. Case in point? I recently asked it to roast some of Idaho’s most well known towns and cities. Since the request was so different from what I normally use ChatGPT for, I really didn’t know what to expect!

It ended up giving me brutally blunt, honest and hilarious descriptions! They were too good not to share. Just know that if you’re very, very proud of your hometown, your ego might get a little bruised by its responses.

Author’s Note: I did NOT feed it any information or stereotypes about these towns before making the request. I simply asked it to roast 15 Idaho towns and it did its thing!

