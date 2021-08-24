Some of these, we certainly bring on ourselves. But others? They just make us shake our head and wonder how myths like this got started.

As I was packing up my dorm room and saying goodbye to my college friends eleven years ago, so many of them asked why I took a job in Idaho when I hate driving in the snow so much. To be honest, I'd been so busy trying to wrap up the semester and pass my finals that I hadn't done much research into how Boise's weather compared to where I grew up in Northeast Ohio. I could've sworn that my dad told me that Boise got less snow than I was use to, but the fact that this question kept coming up repeatedly the week before I moved put me on edge.

Luckily, it turned out to be one of those myths that people from Ohio and Pennsylvania believe about Idaho. I'll give my college friends a pass on that one since at least part of Idaho does border Canada. That one at least makes a little bit of sense.

Some of these other ones? Not so much!

12 Ridiculous Myths About Idaho That People in Other States Believe When you tell people that you're from Idaho, do they look at you funny and immediately follow up your introduction with a question that makes you shake your head? These are 12 of the common responses our listeners tell us they get!

