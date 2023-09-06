Boise State football season is finally here! How lucky are we that the best sports attraction for fans is in our own backyard? From our famous “Smurf Turf” to our adorable tee dog, Boise State games are just dripping with tradition.

Bronco Nation has created some incredible game day traditions. The back-and-forth Boise State battle cry? You can hear it from blocks away from Albertsons Stadium. The Bronco Walk. Nailing the color scheme. (Shout out to whoever made all of them solid colors this year.) Screaming “And that’s another Bronco…first down” at the top of your lungs. Getting a high five from your favorite player as they walk the perimeter of the field after the game. Game day in Bronco Nation is truly an experience to remember!

We get at least six opportunities to experience Boise State home games in 2023. The Broncos play at Albertsons Stadium on:

Saturday, September 9 vs UCF: 5 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, September 16 vs North Dakota: 10 a.m. (FS1)

Saturday, October 7 vs San Jose State: 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, October 28 vs Wyoming: TBA (Fox Networks, Channel TBD)

Saturday, November 11 vs New Mexico: TBA (Fox Networks, Channel TBD)

Friday, November 24 vs Air Force: 2 p.m. (FS1)

You want to build memories at every single one of those, right? Then avoid making these critical mistakes that throw a wrench in the fun. Some of these are pretty obvious. Others may be news to you if you’ve never been to a Boise State game in person before.

While we’ve shared some factual information about stadium rules in this article, this was meant to make you laugh. So, smile and GO BRONCOS!

17 Things You Should Never Do at a Boise State Home Game Things that are a no-no to do in or around a Boise State game.

