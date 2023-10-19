11 Things You Should Absolutely Never Do At an Idaho Steelheads Game

Idaho Steelheads hockey is back and Boise’s ECHL team has some unfinished business. They’re one of the hottest tickets in town! If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on tickets, don’t make these critical mistakes at the game.

The 2022-2023 season is one that Steelheads fans won’t soon forget. In their 25th Anniversary season, the team set new league records for regular season wins and points in a season. They set team records for most wins, home wins, road wins, points, fewest regulation losses, most goals scored, fewest goals allowed and shutouts. Seats at Idaho Central Arena sold out 34 times. The Steelies made the Kelly Cup Finals for the first time since the 2009-2010 season.

With all those accolades, it was soul-crushing to be swept by the Florida Everblades in the finals. That’s why fans are excited to see the team try to do it all over again this year and hopefully bring the Kelly Cup home!

The season starts at home against the Allen Americans on Friday, October 20. Over the next seven months, you’ll have 36 opportunities to see the Steelies on home ice and those single-game tickets are already selling fast! There are only a handful of single seats remaining for the first two home games of the year.

Consider yourself lucky if you were able to get your hands on tickets and get ready for one of the coolest (quite literally) experiences you can have in Boise! Just make sure you don’t make any of these critical mistakes that throw a wrench in the fun. Some of these are pretty obvious. Others may be news to you if you’ve never been to or have only been to one or two Steelheads games.

At any rate, here are 11 things you should NEVER do at an Idaho Steelheads home game!

While we’ve shared some factual information about rules in the arena, this article is mainly here for humor. So, smile, take a deep breath and GO STEELIES!!!

