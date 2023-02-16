This Cute Small Town Being Named Rudest in Idaho is an Absolute Joke

A travel website recently crowned the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Idaho, it might come as a total surprise to you.

Before we continue, let us make this perfectly clear. This pick was made by Alot Travel. It in no way, shape or form represents how our radio station feels about this city. Let us say it louder for the people in the back. Direct all complaints about the pick to Alot Travel. Heck, we’ll make it even easier to. Here’s the link to this post on their Facebook page.

As you can imagine from that disclaimer, we’ve encountered our fair share of rude people. You know folks, that revel in the misfortune of others, are mean to waiters or retail workers and say the nastiest things about others. They do it all without showing any remorse.

When you travel, it’s not uncommon to run into these folks in big cities where life moves faster and people are mainly focused on themselves. When you’re online? Well, they tend to lurk in the comment sections of even the most well-intentioned articles.

Case in point? We recently shared an article about a cool home in Eagle with a private go-kart track that got the weirdest responses. Somehow that article made the Boise housing crisis a radio station’s fault and we were “tone-deaf” by posting it. Um…we’re aware of the housing crisis. We were forced out of an apartment that we called home for six years because of it last fall. We can’t afford a house.

BUT…we’re also realistic that we’ve chosen a career path that didn’t exactly put us on the road to success when it comes to owning a luxury home (or any home in this market.) The article wasn’t a commentary on the Boise housing market. It was an entertainment article, written for people who grew up watching MTV Cribs, love House Hunters and enjoy walking through the Parade of Homes…like thousands of other Idahoans. Chill out.

So, when you think of people like THAT, is there one city in Idaho where you feel like people are ruder than in other parts of the state?

Alot Travel’s article lists the rudest city in each state. In many cases, they’re the largest cities in the state or city that draws a lot of tourists. Just look at the choices they made for some of the states bordering Idaho.

Washington: Seattle

Oregon: Portland

Nevada: Las Vegas

Utah: Salt Lake City

That’s why we’re kind of stunned that they picked a city with a population of just 6,082 for Idaho.

The Rudest City in Idaho is…

Rupert?! The city nicknamed Christmas City, USA? The city that drops an extremely cool-looking Sugar Beet on New Year’s Eve? The city that has great reviews on Niche.com for its small-town feel and historic town square? Rupert?!

It makes ZERO sense at all. Especially when other sites like (yes, we know the name is funny) CreditDonkey named Rupert the second friendliest city in the state behind Lewiston. So what was Alot Travel’s reasoning? The number of retirees that live in Rupert. They actually said:

Rupert is one of those ‘blink and you'll miss it’ small towns in Idaho, but it's managed to develop a bit of a reputation as a rude place. It's a popular place for retirees, so perhaps there are just too many people there yelling at kids to get off of their lawns.

Sorry, Alot Travel, we're going to have to agree to disagree on this one. To the best of our knowledge, Rupert's just full of small-town hospitality!

