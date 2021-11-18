In the Treasure Valley, most people already have their favorite spots to find certain foods.

When you're craving Finger Steaks, you know exactly where you're heading to. It's cold and dreary? You've got your favorite soup spot. Grilled cheese sandwiches? There's a very Boise guide to that, too!

But what about those days where you're traveling and pass through some of our smaller Idaho towns? You need fuel for the journey, but where are you going to get a meal that's going to satisfy you and well...not leave you searching for the next rest area? (We're looking at you, gas station sushi.)

We asked you which small-town Idaho restaurants you loved and this is what you told us. Some of them are quite the drive from the Treasure Valley, but who knows...once you have a meal there, you may like it so much that you make the drive back just to enjoy another meal there!

13 Small Town Idaho Restaurants That Are Worth the Drive There's no shortage of good food in the Treasure Valley, but when you're traveling and driving through some small Idaho towns where are you going to grab something good to eat? Perhaps one of these hidden gems! You may just fall in love with them so much that they actually become a destination for you! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

7 Places in Boise You Wouldn't Expect to Find Amazing Finger Steaks While West Side Drive-In or Lindy's could both easily have the mantle "Best Finger Steaks in Boise," we set out to find some places that may not be known for theirs but have delicious ones! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart