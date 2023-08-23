7 More Annoying Parking Lots That Everyone in Boise Hates

When we published our original list of the “5 Worst Parking Lots in Boise” three years ago, no one disagreed that the Boise Trader Joe’s was the absolute best choice for the #1 spot.

Some called that specific parking lot “the devil.” Another said that parking in the lot during rush hour is practically an Olympic Sport. One person even claimed that there’s a law that Trader Joe’s needs a cramped, awkward parking lot. The jury’s still out on that last one, because the parking situation at their Meridian store is the Downtown location’s polar opposite.

Overall, we finally found something that everyone in Boise could finally agree on! At the same time, you were quick to tell us that there were some other contenders that should have been on that list. After reading through hundreds of Facebook comments, we determined there were seven more parking lots that are bad enough to make you reconsider how much you actually want to visit the business.

And we’re not going to judge you for that. We’ll fully admit that we rather walk to Whole Foods from our radio station to drive there after getting into an accident in that parking lot. But hey, that’s a story for another list. The original list. Where it checked in as the second-worst parking lot in Boise.

Here’s a look at some other parking lots you told us that you’d do anything to avoid!

By the way. This post is tagged as humor. Please enjoy and have a good laugh without being a jerk.

