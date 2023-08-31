10 Little Victories That Only Someone from Boise Can Truly Appreciate

If you’re a bit of a picture pack rat, there are probably still photos on your camera roll from when gas was under $2 a gallon in the spring of 2020. Man, those were the days…right?

The good news is that we’re a long way from the record gas prices Boise last summer. According to AAA, the highest gas price ever recorded in the Boise area was $5.36 on July 3, 2022. At the time we’re writing this article, the current average price is $1.16 cheaper than that and about 49 cents cheaper this time last year.

The bad news? It’s STILL over $4.00 a gallon heading into one of the busiest travel weekends of the summer. At $4.20 a gallon, it’s also up 32 cents from where it was a month ago. By the time you fill up your tank to head to McCall for the Labor Day weekend, you’re already out somewhere between $50-$70, depending on what type of vehicle you have. Gross.

But…this isn’t an article about gas prices. It’s an article about small wins that people living in the Treasure Valley can truly understand and appreciate. With gas prices obnoxiously high, filling up at Albertsons when you didn’t realize you had gas rewards definitely falls into that category!

Of course, we’d LOVE to grow this list even more so that on a bad day we can take a peek at it and do a little gratitude exercise. If we overlooked something like that, make sure you download our station’s app and push “chat” to shoot us a note with your own ideas!

10 Small Wins That Only Someone from Boise Can Truly Appreciate Some days, a small win can turn your day around! These are some of those small wins that only someone living in the Treasure Valley can truly understand and appreciate.

