Beware: The Shocking Most Dangerous Thanksgiving Food in Idaho

Most dangerous Thanksgiving food in Idaho?* If you’re thinking, "It's got to be turkey because turkey deep fryers are dangerous," guess again. This is something we learned the hard way at our own home a few years ago.

Perhaps, you’ve ended up with the responsibility of preparing the family’s Thanksgiving Dinner this year. It’s your first time bringing it all together. You’re trying your hand at recipes you’ve never tried before. We’d like to help by sharing a cautionary tale from Thanksgiving 2018.

Get our free mobile app

Back when we had far less responsibility at our jobs than we do now, we would invite over all of our misfit friends that we know don't have anywhere else to celebrate the holiday. This is hubby's time to shine. Once I'm done perfecting my grandma's stuffing recipe, I'm not allowed in the kitchen...at all. In fact, I pretty much get banned to the clubhouse to make sure the table is set and that the TV is working properly for the late NFL game.

That's why I was shocked on Thanksgiving Day 2018 when I got a text from my husband asking me to run across the parking lot to the apartment ASAP. I ran up the stairs to find our front door, balcony door and all of the windows open. Walking into the apartment, all I could smell was smoke. All I could see was the haze left behind by the smoke and my husband standing there with the oven door wide open.

"What the heck happened here?!"

Canva Canva loading...

"The onions. They're flammable."

Canva Canva loading...

"What onions? The onions in my stuffing?!"

Canva Canva loading...

"No. The crispy onions. They're flammable. I had no idea."

Amazon + Canva Amazon + Canva loading...

Apparently, my husband had managed to rub the onions on top of his green bean casserole across the heating element in our oven causing the entire top layer of it to catch on fire. He ran out to the balcony carrying the pan and almost tossed the flaming side dish over the rail...until he caught himself and quickly realized this would be a horrible sequel to throwing a grill through the neighbor's living room window just months before.

So...he set it down...next to the propane tank for the grille. Nothing exploded. Thank goodness.

The kitchen smelled like a bonfire for the next few days, but everyone made it out alive!

Because of my lovable (though not always bright) husband, I'm officially calling green bean casserole the most dangerous Thanksgiving food in Boise.

...also, no one other than my husband and I ate the damn casserole in the end. I don't even like green bean casserole, but I ate it since it almost killed everyone in our apartment building.

* This is a humor piece. We cannot scientifically confirm that this is actually the most dangerous Thanksgiving food in Idaho. But we wanted to share this hysterical, light-hearted story to let our listeners know that we’re grateful for them and to say thank you for letting us be part of your day! May your casseroles stay flameless. Happy Thanksgiving! *

KEEP READING: 9 Boise Area Restaurants Serving Tasty Dine In Thanksgiving Dinners in 2022 Don't want to do the cooking and cleaning? Here are some places that are not only open, but serving Thanksgiving dinner!

The Idaho Humane Society Says These 14 Thanksgiving Foods Could Make Your Dog Sick If your dog is naturally curious, chances are that they're going to give you big sad eyes while you're eating Thanksgiving Dinner in hopes that you'll toss them something yummy from the table. Here's what you should AVOID sharing for your pet's own good!