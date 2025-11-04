Even when the headlines that put Idaho in the center of the true-crime universe quiet down, law enforcement is still working to bring dangerous fugitives to justice. That’s not always an easy thing to do. After all, it’s not like criminals that violate their parole or walk away from a prison facility leave behind a forwarding address.

No, they want to disappear. Some flee Idaho. Others may still be hiding in Idaho, but have changed their name and appearance to avoid being caught. In these situations, law enforcement may not know where to start looking. That’s the challenge the Idaho Department of Correction faces with 12 individuals on their “Most Wanted” list.

Some of these criminals vanished as recently as last year. Others have been on the run for years and their trails have gone cold. It’s hard to tell if they crossed state lines within hours of escaping or if they’ve been lying low, hoping to not be detected somewhere in Idaho.

That’s where you become a big part of the investigation. Law enforcement is fairly confident that someone, somewhere has seen these individuals. It could’ve been a brief encounter at Albertsons that seemed a little off at the time. Or maybe it was a familiar face you saw while you were walking your dog. That’s why IDOC uploads their photos, hoping someone will recognize a face and come forward with a tip that breaks the search wide open.

That’s exactly what happened in August 2024. The Owyhee County Sheriff’s office arrested a man that’d been on Idaho’s Most Wanted list for two years thanks to a citizen tip. Brian Fatten had been using the not so creative pseudonym “Brian Smith.”

According to IDOC’s fugitive recovery page, individuals that end up on the state’s most wanted list have criminal histories that include violent, aggravated and/or sexual offenses. Do you recognize any of them? If you do, you can submit a web tip through their Fugitive Recovery page.