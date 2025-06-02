It seems like for the last few years, the eyes of the true crime world have been fixed on Idaho or more specifically, the Ada County Courthouse.

Why Idaho's Ada County Courthouse Keeps Making Headlines

I still haven’t gotten used to seeing the courthouse that I drive past daily showing up on Dateline or true crime specials on Netflix but it has become a familiar sight to people all over the country. In 2023, it’s where Lori Vallow Daybell was sentenced to multiple life sentences for the deaths of her kids JJ and Tylee and her current husband’s first wife, Tammy.

In 2024, it’s where her husband, Chad Daybell, was sentenced to death row for the same crimes.

In 2025, it’ll be where Bryan Kohberger will finally go in front of a jury to determine if he was the suspect who stabbed four University of Idaho students in their off campus home almost three years ago.

What to Know About Voir Dire in the Kohberger Trial

If you’re in Ada County and receive a jury summons as the trial approaches, it’s possible that you’ll need to go to the courthouse BEFORE jury selection begins. As they they did with the Daybell cases, the court plans to summon hundreds to thousands of potential jurors to take a detailed questionnaire before the formal voir dire process begins on August 4. This will help them start weeding out jurors who won’t be able to remain neutral.

If you’ve never been through jury duty yourself, voir dire is the process where both attorney teams question jurors to determine if they can be fair and impartial. I went through this back in April and it got a little uncomfortable at times, but it was very clear how necessary it was to the jury selection process.

