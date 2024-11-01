Do You Recognize Any of Idaho’s 7 Most Wanted Criminals?

If you lived in Boise about 15 years ago, you remember the time when everyone got really excited when we made a national “top 10” or “best” list. You were so proud that the city you called home was finally being recognized for something other than blue turf and college football.

But as you watched Boise’s population climb by more than 47,000 since then, you think “enough is enough” every time the city picks up some superlative for being “hipper than you think” or “best for work-life balance.” Many residents feel like Boise’s constant appearance on positive lists directly contributed to the population boom that turned our housing market upside down and turned traffic into a nightmare.

However, both Idaho and its capital city ended up on a list that should give current residents some peace of mind. WalletHub recently released their list of the “Safest Cities in America” and Boise found itself shining in the #5 spot. They ranked 182 cities based on 41 different metrics broken into three categories: Home & Community safety rank, Natural Disaster risk rank and Financial safety rank.

Forbes also included a rank of the Safest States in America. Idaho did pretty good on that list too, finishing at #11.

While Boise’s best marks game under financial safety, you can’t deny that Boise’s crime rates look pretty good compared to the national address. According to NeighborhoodScout, our violent crime rate is 2.5, while the national average is 4. When it comes to property crime? Boise checks in at 12.16 while the national average is 20.

When you look at things at a statewide level, things look even better. Idaho’s violent crime rate is 2.41 and the property crime rate is 9.27.

