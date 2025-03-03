Do You Recognize Any of Idaho’s 9 Most Wanted Criminals for March 2025?

We’re surprised how many times in the past week that we’ve seen Idaho criminals back in the national spotlight.

Bryan Kohberger’s Defense Files Motion to Strike Death Penalty

Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Attends Pre-Trial Hearing In Idaho August Frank-Pool, Getty Images loading...

Kohberger is the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students at an off campus home in November 2022. He faces four counts of first-degree murder and a single count of felony burglary and has been housed at the Ada County Jail since September 2024. His trial is scheduled to begin in Boise in August.

READ MORE: Gruesome 2004 Idaho Case Featured on New True Crime Series

The latest motion from the defense team put the case back in the spotlight on Good Morning America. Kohberger’s defense team filed a motion on Monday, February 24 that was labeled “A Motion to Strike the Death Penalty RE: Autism Spectrum Disorder.” The information inside that motion isn’t available to the public.

After several TV specials on the crime aired following Koherger’s arrest, true crime junkies on social media wondered if perhaps Kohbgerger may have Asperger’s Syndrome, a form of Autism Spectrum Disorder. However, this seems to be the first time the possibility that Kohberger has been diagnosed with ASD or that his team is seeking a diagnosis has been mentioned in actual court documents.

Lori Vallow-Daybell to Appear on Dateline Friday March 7

After being sentenced to life in prison in Idaho for the deaths of her two children and her current husband’s former wife, Lori Vallow-Daybell was extradited to Arizona where she faces charges connected to the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow and attempted murder of another family member. Surprisingly, she’s representing herself at the two separate trials.

What we didn’t expect was for Dateline to do another show on “Mommy Doomsday” so soon. East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton, who’s been at the forefront of the Lori and Chad Daybell case since the beginning, shared this teaser for the March 7 episode of Dateline.

Yes, you heard that right! Keith Morrison is doing a one-on-one, jailhouse interview with Lori Vallow-Daybell.

Idaho’s Most Wanted for March 2025

The one thing that these two notorious Idaho criminals have in common is the fact that both of them are in custody. The Idaho Department of Correction can’t say the same about the criminals on this list. They’ve labeled them “Most Wanted” and could use a little help getting them back into custody.

Do you recognize any of these faces?

