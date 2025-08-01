For months, people all over the country expected to have their eyes on the Ada County Courthouse in August 2025. Jury selection for Bryan Kohberger’s quadruple murder case was set to begin on Monday, August 4. Opening arguments were estimated to begin two weeks later.

That all changed when he agreed to change his plea to guilty in order to avoid the death penalty had a jury found him guilty of the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

READ MORE: These Are the 9 Idaho Criminals Now Facing Death by Firing Squad

After hearing emotional impact statements from family and friends of the four University of Idaho students, Kohberger was sentenced to four life sentences without the possibility of parole. According to CBS News, that sentence also came with a charge of $50,000 and an additional $5,000 payable to the families of each of the victims for each murder charge.

Get our free mobile app

One of Idaho’s most infamous prisoners will now spend the rest of his days in J Block of the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna. That’s the section of the prison reserved for inmates on death row, long-term restrictive housing or protective custody.

Kyle Green-Pool, Getty Images Kyle Green-Pool, Getty Images loading...

Inmates housed in J-Block, like Kohberger and Chad Daybell, are in solitary confinement. They’re only given an hour of recreation and the opportunity to bathe every other day. When they’re moved from their cells, they’re moved in restraints.

While many think Kohberger deserves the same fate as Daybell and eight others awaiting the firing squad, the plea deal assures that he’ll never be free again. One of Idaho’s most infamous criminals is behind bars, where he belongs.

IDOC can’t say the same about these 10 individuals. While none of them committed a crime quite as heinous as Kohberger’s, they’ve done some horrible things. They’re currently on IDOC’s most wanted list after violating their parole or escaping from their prison facility.

If you have information on their whereabouts you can submit a tip through Crimestoppers or by reaching out to IDOC at 208-658-2167.

Do You Recognize Any of Idaho's 10 Most Wanted Criminals? (Updated August 2025) Take a good look at these photos. Do you recognize any of them? If you do you can make submit tips to IDOC by clicking here or to local agencies through Crimestoppers Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart