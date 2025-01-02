Do You Recognize Any of Idaho’s 5 Most Wanted Criminals?

For the third consecutive year in a row, Idaho will be the focus for true crime junkies all over the country. Nearly two and a half years after his arrest, Bryan Kohberger’s murder trial will begin in Ada County.

Kohberger is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students: Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle at an off campus home in Moscow in November 2022. His legal team was successfully granted a change of venue in September 2024, which means like the trials of Lori Vallow-Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, it will be held in Ada County.

Moving it to Idaho’s most populated county means a greater pool to fish in for an impartial jury. For comparison, Fox 13 out of Seattle says that 1,800 potential jurors were called in Vallow-Daybell’s trial and 2,500 were called for Daybell’s. Jury selection should start at the end of July with the trial set for August 11.

If Kohberger is found guilty, it could be the second time the death penalty is issued in Idaho in about a year.

Kohberger was transferred to the Ada County Jail’s custody in September. While America waits for the beginning of Kohberger’s Idaho murder trial, the Idaho Department of Correction could use a little help finding some of their most wanted criminals to get them back into custody.

Do you recognize any of the names or faces that are currently on their “Most Wanted” list?

