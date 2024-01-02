Do You Recognize Any of Idaho’s 9 Most Wanted Criminals?

As 2024 begins, Idaho will be front and center for “true crime” junkies as two high profile court cases are expected to begin.

Chad Daybell’s Trial to Begin in Ada County in April 2024

YouTube/KTVB YouTube/KTVB loading...

Last year, the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell attracted dozens of news outlets from all over the country to Downtown Boise. Known as the “Doomsday Mom,” Vallow Daybell was on trial for her role in the death of her two children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan and her husband’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. She was found guilty of two counts of first degree murder and three counts of conspiracy to commit murder charges in May 2023. Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison and has since been extradited back to Arizona where she’ll face additional charges for conspiring to kill her ex-husband Charles Vallow, who was later shot and killed by Vallow Daybell’s brother, Alex Cox, and her niece’s ex-husband.

Daybell faces an additional count of first degree murder for Tammy’s death. Right now, the death penalty is still on the table. His trial is scheduled to begin at the Ada County Courthouse in April.

University of Idaho Suspect’s Trial Could Start This Year

YouTube/KTVB YouTube/KTVB loading...

The University of Idaho recently demolished the King Road home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in November 2022. The suspect, Bryan Kohberger, waived his right to a speedy trial, so the trial did not begin in October 2023 as originally planned. The judge in the case has denied multiple attempts by the defense to have the grand jury indictment against him thrown out and has agreed to livestream the proceedings through his own YouTube page when the trial does eventually begin.

KREM reported on December 23, 2023 that prosecutors have filed a motion to start the trial in Summer 2024, while both Moscow High School and the university are on summer break.

Idaho’s Most Wanted for January 2024

In both these high profile cases, the suspects are and have been behind bars for quite some time.

