For years, it’s felt like Idaho has been at the center of the country’s population boom. While a many of our new neighbors relocated from California, plenty of people came from Washington, Oregon and beyond. In fact, they moved in record numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But population migration works both ways. Idaho’s inbound population continues to outpace the number of people leaving, but thousands of Idahoans have moved away too. New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows where Idaho residents are most likely to relocate to when they decide it’s time for a fresh start somewhere.

READ MORE: : 6 Reasons People Say They Moved Away from Idaho, Ranked

Some situations like a new job or being close to an aging family member mandate where people settle, but there are other factors that go into a decision to make a big move. In order to better understand why these states are attractive to Idahoans, we dove into cost of living factors like home and rental prices, climate factors like the number of sunny days and average summer high temperatures and safety factors like violent and property crime rates.

Get our free mobile app

Before we show you those destinations, it helps to understand what life looks like here at home.

In Idaho, the median home price is hovering around $550,000. If you choose to rent, you’re looking at a monthly payment of about $1,357. The state’s median household income is roughly $81,166.

Boise, the state’s largest metro, sees about 120 sunny days per year. Long summer days reach an average high of 92 degrees in July and an average low of 25 degrees in January.

Despite its growth, Idaho still maintains impressively low crime rates compared to the rest of the country. Idaho sees about 2.31 violent crimes per 1,000 residents and 7.36 property crimes per 1,000 residents.

So where are Idahoans going when they decide to leave? The states below are where the most Idaho residents are moving today and a snapshot of what life in those places looks like.