Apparently These Are the 10 Friendliest Places to Live in Idaho

It’s no secret that Idaho’s population has grown significantly over the last 15 years. If you were to judge simply by social media comments, you’d likely say that the reception toward newcomers hasn't necessarily been warm.

According to American Community Survey data compiled by the United States Census Bureau, Idaho’s population grew about 24% between 2010 and 2023. From 2010-2019, the average year over year growth was about 1.42%, but that increased dramatically once the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The sharpest growth took place between 2020 and 2021, when the state’s population rose by 3.26%.

The most recent American Community Survey available is 2023, which lists Idaho’s population at 1,893,296.

Why Did So Many People Choose Idaho As They’re New Home?

There are a number of real estate sites that have countdowns of what makes Idaho such an attractive place to live. Some are reasons that affect your wallet, like Idaho being more tax friendly than West Coast states and having lower home prices than the states most responsible for our growth. Job opportunities rank high on some of those lists, too.

Non-financial reasons include Idaho’s growing food and wine scene, short commute times, outdoor recreation opportunities, low crime rates and the fact that the state gets to enjoy all four seasons.

Which of Idaho’s Cities Are the “Friendliest Places to Live?”

Several lists, like this one put together by the Callison Group, also mention how friendly Idaho’s communities are. While you don’t see it as often on social media, the majority of Idahoans are still very warm and welcoming when they meet new neighbors.

It’s not uncommon to strike up a conversation with a total stranger, quickly learn where they’re from and start recommending things for them to check out around the Gem State. In fact, we’re writing this shortly after returning home from McCall Winter Carnival where we saw and experienced a lot of that!

So which of Idaho’s cities have the reputation for being the friendliest? NextDoor counted them down!

