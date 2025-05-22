See the 5 Cheapest Homes for Sale in Boise in May 2025

Nine years ago, my apartment complex was about to raise the rent on my one bedroom apartment. My now-husband’s roommate was moving in with her boyfriend and offered him the opportunity to stay in her home if he covered the entire mortgage payment as rent.

Neither of us loved the options in front of us, so we decided to move in together. We eventually settled on moving to a three bedroom apartment in the complex I was already living in. However, we did look at a few single family homes before that, including one in the neighborhood our current apartment complex is in today.

READ MORE: One of USA's Fastest Growing Boomtowns is Located in Idaho

At the time, that really nice three bedroom home cost $425,000. It would’ve been a stretch for our budget at the time and we didn’t know we’d both earn promotions in the next few years. “We’ll wait until the market changes. An apartment is fine for now.”

Get our free mobile app

I’d like to go back in time and shake 2016 me. That home’s probably worth $700,000 now. We should’ve bought it, because here we are in 2025 and the market has just gotten more insane. According to Realtor.com, the median listing home price in Boise is $600,000 in May 2025!

Even with the raises we got with our promotions, that’s still outside our budget. That’s why every now and then, I jump online to see the cheapest homes for sale in Boise. We’re not sure we’d call these a “steal” but they are the five cheapest homes listed on Realtor.com on May 22, 2025.

Author’s Note: Due to copyright issues, we can’t post all the real estate photos here, but if you click the address of a home it will take you to the listing for more.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

“Great potential” is how this home was described. Targeting people who would like an investment, project or fresh start…we’ve got some questions about it. Like why is there only one picture in the listing…and why was the home blurred on Google Maps? You can, however, see the home if you click on the address and go to the listing.

Bedrooms : 2

Bathrooms: 1

Square Feet: 917

Asking Price: $340,000

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

The listing mentions that this one is an estate sale and according to public records, this home was loved by the same owner since at least 1999. Is it perfect? Not yet. It could probably use a fresh coat of paint both inside and outside. The carpet could probably go too. With low taxes since it's county and not city, you might have some extra money to help bring this one up to its full potential.

Bedrooms : 3

Bathrooms: 1

Square Feet: 1,144

Asking Price: $339,999

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

The listing agent describes this property as a “diamond in the rough.” Could it be your dream home after you add the finishing touches? Maybe, just maybe, it will. The kitchen looks a little dated, so that might be a good place to start.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Square Feet: 990

Asking Price: $330,000

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Is it big? Not exceptionally, but this little one bedroom home is super close to Boise State which is great on game day, concert night at ExtraMile Arena or when there’s a Broadway in Boise show you want to catch at the Morrison Center. You’re also close to fancy Albertsons and the Greenbelt. It’s still waiting for the right person to appreciate its charm as it’s been on the market for over 200 days.

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Square Feet: 654

Asking Price: $329,000

#1 3009 W Woodlawn Ave

It doesn’t look like much, but location is everything! This home at 3009 W Woodlawn Avenue is within a two minute walk of Esther Simplot Park and Quinn’s Pond. It’s a quirky property that at one point may have been a large shop with a front residence or office. Most recently it has been used as a fourplex, but without a permit. They’re hoping the right buyer will consider turning it into a legal residence, fully remodel it or tear it down and rebuild it as a single or multi-family home.

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 4

Square Feet: 4,200

Asking Price: $299,900