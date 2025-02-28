Boise Music Festival Announces Exciting Update to 2025 Concert Line-Up

It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost 22 years since the last Boise River Festival! After the event folded, our parent company slowly started bringing back some of the most iconic parts of the celebration.

What Was the Boise River Festival?

We would be kidding ourselves if we pretended like everyone living in the Treasure Valley remembered the Boise River Festival. According to census numbers compiled to Marcotrends, nearly 186,000 people moved to the Boise metro AFTER the final Boise River Festival took place in 20003.

Once dubbed “America’s Finest Family Festival,” the Boise River Festival took over multiple venues around the city including Ann Morrison Park, Julia Davis Park and the parking lot at present day Albertsons Stadium. During the festival, people came from all over the Treasure Valley to enjoy live music, hot air balloon events like launches and a night glow, carnival rides, fun runs and parades.

Get our free mobile app

It was a big deal, but by 2003, the event wasn't as profitable as it once was. Originally, they were planning to bring it back in 2004 anyway, but ultimately decided against it.

Peak Broadcasting Brings Back Iconic Pieces of the Boise River Festival

Townsquare Media Boise Townsquare Media Boise loading...

Flash forward to 2010. Our cluster of radio stations, which were owned by Peak Broadcasting at the time, could feel the void the end of the Boise River Festival left in the summer. That's why we started bringing back pieces of the event. Live music was the first to return, with the first Boise Music Festival at Ann Morrison on July 24, 2010. By 2012, the event outgrew the park and moved to Expo Idaho.

The new venue gave us the opportunity to bring back carnival rides, too. And when our stations were purchased by Townsquare Media, being part of a larger network of radio stations helped us find even bigger artists for our main stage!

Fifteen years later, the event is still the largest one day music festival in Idaho and will be back on June 21, 2025.

Boise Music Festival 2025 Announces ANOTHER Main Stage Artist

Earlier this month, we unveiled six awesome artists for this year’s show. Today, we get to add one more!

Boise Music Festival is proud to welcome Neon Trees to this year’s event! The band has several huge feel-good hits including like “Everybody Talks”...

…and “Animal.”

We’re THRILLED to add them to this already fun line-up! GA, Cool Zone and Pit Pass tickets are already on-sale HERE.

2025 Boise Music Festival Main Stage Artists The 14th Annual Boise Music Festival is June 21, 2025 at Expo Idaho! Here's a look at the artists who've been announced to perform on this year's main stage! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart