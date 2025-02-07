Boise Music Festival Announces 6 AWESOME Artists for 2025 Concert

Grab your planner. Open up your calendar app. Wherever you keep track of events that you absolutely can’t miss out on, save the date - Saturday, June 21! 107.9 LITE-FM is proud to welcome back the largest one day concert event in Idaho - the Boise Music Festival!

It’s hard to believe that the very first Boise Music Festival happened 15 years ago at Ann Morrison Park. Since then, you’ve got to experience some of your favorite feel good songs performed by Train, Rob Thomas, the Backstreet Boys and Daughtry. You raised a beer to country superstars like Jelly Roll, Lady A, Dustin Lynch and Walker Hayes. You danced to some of the biggest party songs of all time from Pitbull, Ludacris and Nelly. You knew every word to throwbacks from Nsync, LFO, O-Town, Sugar Ray, Smash Mouth and Vanilla Ice.

And you’re ready to do it all over again in 2025! The 14th Annual Boise Music Festival is happening Saturday, June 21 at Expo Idaho. Early bird tickets are on sale now and you won’t find a better price between now and the show. Grab GA tickets for just $20 when you click HERE. If you’re thinking about an upgraded experience like the Cool Zone, a 21+ area with catered food and two free drinks don’t wait. The Cool Zone always sells out! Pit passes to get up close and personal are available too.

In addition to the main stage, festival goers will also get to experience more than 40 local bands, dozens of delicious food trucks, shop fun vendors and feel an adrenaline rush on the carnival rides!

So who will take the mainstage this year? We’re proud to announce this year’s lineup!

