Boise Music Festival has come a long way since its very first year when people were climbing trees at the park to catch a glimpse of Bret Michaels and the Backstreet Boys! The 14th Annual Boise Music Festival is coming to Expo Idaho on June 21!

Whether this is your first time at the event or you’ve been coming to the biggest one day party in the state for over a decade, we’re here to answer all the questions you have in order for you to have the best Boise Music Festival experience on Saturday!

READ MORE: Boise Music Festival Announces 7 Awesome Artists for 2025

Last year, Boise Music Festival just happened to fall on Boise’s first 100º day of the summer. At press time, things are looking much cooler in 2025. The National Weather service is calling for a high near 68º with a 30% chance of showers.

Townsquare Media Boise Townsquare Media Boise loading...

If we do get a passing shower, it won’t be the first time we’ve had rain at BMF so don’t let that scare you. This does, however, give us a chance to remind you that umbrellas are NOT permitted inside Expo Idaho during the event. If you want to stay dry, we recommend hitting up Fred Meyer or Walmart for a poncho before the event.

Get our free mobile app

Ok, now that we’ve “mom talked” you enough, we know that you may have questions about what to expect at the event! Below is a list of the most frequently asked questions we get about BMF every year.

Take a look through them and if you don’t see the answer to a question YOU may have, drop us an email. We’ll do our best to get back to you quickly. Just be patient as our staff builds the event from the ground up and may be away from their desk during business hours while setting up the venue.

Everything You Need to Know Before You Go to Boise Music Festival 2025 These are some of the most frequently asked questions we get about Boise Music Festival! If your question doesn't get answered, drop a comment on our social media pages and we'll help you out! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart