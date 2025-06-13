Talk for Tickets: Meet Tyler Hubbard and Flo-Rida at Boise Music Festival!

You hear our voice on the radio all the time, but this summer we want to make YOU the star on 107.9 LITE-FM! Keep reading to find out how you can score the ultimate VIP upgrade for this year’s Boise Music Festival by getting your voice on the radio!

Over the last few weeks, we’ve been bombarded with messages on the LITE-FM app asking if we’ll have meet and greet passes for any of this year’s Boise Music Festival artists. You should already know that Boise’s at-work station is ALSO the station making your summer more so the answer is “1000% YES!”

LITE-FM app users have an “app-sclusive” opportunity to win an upgrade that will take you beyond the mainstage to meet Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line and Flo-Rida at BMF on Saturday, June 21! Plus, we’ll kick in a pair of ride all day wristbands for the carnival.

Get on the Radio, Meet Tyler Hubbard and Flo-Rida!

We want to feature YOUR voice saying between songs on 107.9 LITE-FM. Simply follow the steps below to be entered to win this VIP upgrade!

Step 1

Download the 107.9 LITE-FM App. You’ll need our app to submit audio and be entered to win.

Step 2

Click the “Open Mic” button on the home screen of the app.

If prompted to “Create Account” follow the steps and make sure you completely fill out all of your information so we can contact you if you win.

Type the word “BMF” in the Comments Box.

Step 3

Push record and read the following lines. Smile big while you're recording yourself and make sure you sound excited if you want to win the tickets! If it takes you more than 30 seconds to read all four lines, you can submit multiple files.

Hey! It’s (your name) from (your town) and I listen to one-oh-seven point nine LITE F-M all day because it makes me feel good!

Hey! It’s (your name) from (where you work) and I listen to one-oh-seven-point nine LITE F-M all day at work!

Hey! It’s (your name) from (your town) and you’re listening to one-oh-seven-point nine LITE F-M, home of the Boise Music Festival!

Then have some fun and tell us why LITE-FM is your favorite station! Have a favorite DJ? Love the music? Tell us!

If you’re feeling nervous, here’s an example of the energy we’re looking for! Listen to it before you record yours.

Step 4

Click “done” and “submit” when you’re happy with what you recorded! If you get a message that says "Error. Unable to upload media!" uninstall and reinstall the app. You may have an outdated version.

BOOM! That’s it! Once you’ve submitted audio, your name will be entered to win VIP Boise Music Festival Upgrade! Winners will be selected randomly and notified before noon on Friday, June 20.

By submitting your audio, you agree to let Townsquare Media use your voice on the radio. All submissions could be used on-air and online. The contest ends Thursday, June 19 at 11:59 p.m.