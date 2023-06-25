Jelly Roll, Ludacris, and More Wow A Massive Boise Crowd

Nearly 40,000 people crowded into Expo Idaho on Saturday to witness the 2023 edition of the Boise Music Festival. This year’s lineup included a little something for everyone, from rock to country, from hip-hop to folk; music fans could see it all.

Headlined by Fast X star Ludacris, who is celebrating a nearly 700 million dollar box office, a successful supporting role on Janet Jackson’s final tour, and his brand new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The festival also included up-and-coming country music sensation Jelly Roll, who had the crowd in his hand with a show-stealing performance that felt more like a church than a concert. Unknown to concertgoers, just hours before his set, Jelly Roll was not feeling well and even considered canceling the Boise performance.

Devyn Morris Devyn Morris loading...

Rascal Flatts frontman Gary Lavox played a fun solo performance with mostly hits from his former chart-topping country band. The "Ex's & Oh’s" singer Elle King was decked out in a Wu-Tang jersey, has become a staple of the music festival scene, was also on hand, and got a great reaction on her more recent country crossover hits. Many were able to relive their youth with dance hitmakers; C+C Music Factory brought a 90s party to the main stage.

While there may have been little pre-show hype around charlieonnafriday, Boise Music Festival attendees will support his efforts moving forward after seeing him perform live. The one-day festival got going with local legacy hip-hop artist Madro.

Get our free mobile app

The Boise Music Festival had many other activities, including a massive cornhole tournament, vendors, food, and a carnival. Local bands performing various genres of music filled other stages.

Festival organizer Townsquare Media Boise is already planning the 2024 Boise Music Festival, which will be in the same location on June 22. Pictures from this year’s Boise Music Festival are below.