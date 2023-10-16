Boise comes alive every Halloween with spooky decorations, thrilling events, and haunted attractions, but only one is Boise's most iconic - Harrison Boulevard. This historic tree-lined street in the North End transforms into a Halloween wonderland, drawing visitors from all over the Treasure Valley and beyond.

With elegant homes dating back to the early 20th century, the street's architecture provides the perfect backdrop for Halloween. Homeowners on Harrison Boulevard go all out to add a spooky twist. You'll find Victorian-era houses with cobwebs, haunted gardens, and eerie lighting, creating a unique and immersive Halloween experience that seamlessly blends history and horror.

Residents on Harrison Boulevard coordinate their decorations, themes, and schedules so the whole street comes alive.

Harrison Boulevard delivers for families looking for a safe and unforgettable trick-or-treating experience. The residents here take trick-or-treating to the next level.

Harrison Boulevard isn't just for kids. The Halloween festivities cater to all ages. Adults can appreciate the artistic and creative efforts put into the decorations, stroll along the boulevard, and enjoy the nostalgia of the historic homes. It's a place where all generations can come together to celebrate Halloween.

Harrison Boulevard is the epitome of Halloween in Boise. Its historic charm, family-friendly atmosphere, and appeal to all ages make it an iconic spectacle you won't find anywhere else.

Harrison Boulevard will be closed to traffic this year, so kids and families can enjoy trick-or-treating without worrying about cars.

Here is the best of last year's decorations on Harrison to preview what you can expect this year.