It's that time of year again. It's the time of year when we bust out the pumpkin spice, get the blankets out of the closet, snuggle up on the couch, and watch something terrifying! Or, maybe it's time to start thinking about what you will be dressing your kids up as for Halloween. Either way, this is a fun part of the year, especially when there are great places to visit that will bring out the screams, the fun, or both!

The Boise area is loaded with great haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches. Haunted World has been scarring the area forever, and now, with Requiem really hitting its stride, 2023 could be the ultimate Halloween. If scary isn't your thing and you'd rather go check out a corn maze or pick out a pumpkin to carve at a pumpkin patch, it's hard to beat what they do at Lowe Family Farmstead in Kuna. There is plenty of family fun at Shindig Farm, Quey's Cornmaze and Pumpkin Patch, or the more recent opening of Cherry Hills Farms in Caldwell.

To get every bit of Fall Idaho fun this year, you'll want to plan out your weekends to hit them all. So, we did the research to help you. Here are all the best Fall activities in the Treasure Valley and when they open so you can get a real bang for your buck this year.

Here's When Boise's Favorite Fall Attractions Will Open This Year