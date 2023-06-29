The Free Air Stations At Boise’s Barber Park Are Never Coming Back

In May of 2021, Ada County Parks and Waterways began construction to improve Barker Park. They added a new boat ramp, enhanced the walkways, added more grassy areas, and made significant upgrades to the parking lot. The county finished most of these before last year's float season. One change they made still has residents and floaters confused and sometimes even upset.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

It used to be that you could bring your deflated raft to Barber Park before floating the river. It was convenient because you needed the extra room in your car for the third or fourth person who would float with you. Once you got to the park, you could use the air stations to inflate your raft, and off you'd go. You may have to wait for one of the air stations to open up, but you aren't on a schedule, so it wasn't a big deal.

In 2020, Ada County turned those air stations off to run the park more efficiently. More people were floating on the river, and the park was understaffed. Many thought this was a temporary, COVID-related change.

Without the air stations, there were no lines, and while there were many complaints, there wasn't a pileup of people standing on the beach waiting for air for close to an hour. That's why the air stations were removed entirely during the latest renovations to Barber Park. If you thought these air pumps were coming back, you are about to be disappointed. They aren't.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

If you're planning to float the river this season, bring waterproof sunscreen, sunglasses, drinks, and your floating device that is already inflated. Otherwise, you may be driving to buy your own air compressor. If you get to the park and forget your air pump, Fred Meyer on Federal is your closest option.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Having your own air compressor is even better because you can ensure your raft is completely inflated when you arrive. You can even help the people who didn't realize they wouldn't be able to use the park's air stations.

15 Reasons You Should Absolutely NOT to Move to Boise Those of us who've called Boise home for decades know that it's a special place. But if you're considering a move here, there are plenty of things you need to know before making that final decision. Also, you'll have to get on a waiting list. We're full.

This list is meant to be humorous with just a dash of truth thrown in for spice. It is not intended for keyboard warriors without a sense of humor.

The Best Swimming Holes in Idaho and Its Surrounding States Cheapism.com recently published a list of "Where to Swim in all 50 States." Which of Idaho's many water recreation areas took the top spot?