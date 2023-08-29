3 Things Absolutely Banned From Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic

You will want to be a part of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic this year for many reasons. Whether you are taking your kids for a tethered balloon ride on CapEd Kid's Day, just watching the balloons launch from Ann Morrison Park, or seeing the balloons light up to the sound of music at the spectacular Night Glow.

Just like in years past, the 2023 edition of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic will emanate from Ann Morrison Park, where the balloons will start inflating each day at 6:45. The balloons will begin filling the Boise skyline at 7:15, which, while beautiful, will also cause some distracted driving around the Treasure Valley. If you want to watch the balloons in the sky, it's better to pull over where you have a good view, or you might find an even better view of the car in front of you.

If you decide to attend the balloon launch right from the starting point at Ann Morrison Park, or if you choose to attend the Night Glow on Friday night, you'll definitely have a good time. Still, you'll need to obey some simple rules.

Three items could get you tossed from the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. To avoid any issues, ensure you don't bring any of them.

#1 - Cigarettes & E-Cigarettes

Because hot air balloons are powered by propane, those fumes fall to the ground, making parts of the park extremely flammable. You'll want to keep your cigarettes and e-cigs away from the balloon field. However, there is a place for smoking at the very edge of the area.

#2 - Pets

You might think that it would be a fun event to bring the dogs to, but the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic isn't for pets. The hot air balloons make sounds that humans can't hear, but dogs can, and it hurts them. They won't have fun, and you won't either when you see them in pain.

#3 - Drones

A drone at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic would make for a fantastic picture. Still, they are dangerous to the balloons and the pilots. Ann Morrison Park is regulated by the FAA during the event, and drones are not allowed.

