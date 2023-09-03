Final Day of Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Canceled Abruptly

Mother Nature is bringing the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic to an abrupt end.

On Saturday afternoon, the team monitoring the weather for the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic realized that things were looking a little iffy for Sunday morning’s “Great Launch.” They made the decision to cancel the 6:00 a.m. Dawn Patrol launch due to unfavorable winds predicted before the sun came up. However, they told the community to sit tight for a decision on the mass ascension which was scheduled for 7:25 a.m.

Because weather can be unpredictable and change quickly, they wanted to wait as long as possible to make a decision. They thought they wouldn’t be able to fly on Saturday, but conditions changed at the last minute and Boise was treated to another beautiful launch.

Unfortunately, that won’t be the case on the final day of the event. At 5:00 a.m., the event shared on Facebook that Sunday’s flight was canceled due to weather. Typically when the flights are canceled, the pilots will inflate their balloons in the park and allow the community to walk around, meet the pilots and take photos. Sadly, the field conditions this morning could cause damage to the balloon envelopes so there will be no inflation. That means the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic for 2023 is over.

The event will return for its 33rd year August 28-September 1, 2024.

Not Your Typical Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day Weekend usually gives Boise perfect weather to enjoy one last float down the Boise River or a day of fun at Roaring Springs, but Sunday and Monday’s weather is anything but normal. High temperatures on Labor Day weekend are normally 83 degrees and normal rainfall is .01 inches.

On Sunday, the National Weather service is calling for a high of 69 with an 80% chance of rain. We could see a thunderstorm producing small hail, gust winds and heavy rain before noon. That chance of thunderstorms returns after midnight. We’re under a flood watch from 11 a.m. through this evening.

Labor Day itself will also be cool. Monday’s high is 72.

