Watch Over 40 Incredible Hot Air Balloons Lift Off During Boise’s Third Great Launch

If you made it to the final launch of this year's Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, you were treated to a sight that few have seen in Boise before!

On Saturday night, hot air balloon fans in the Treasure Valley weren't quite sure this was going to happen. The evening before pilots were to be briefed on conditions for Sunday morning, organizers determined that there would be unfavorable pre-dawn winds on the launch field at Ann Morrison Park. For that reason, they let attendees know that there would be no Dawn Patrol launch, but they anticipated that winds would be favorable 25 minutes after the daylight launch was scheduled.

Conditions played out exactly the way they had hoped, allowing pilots to be part of the third "Great Launch" in the history of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. During a great launch, pilots inflate their balloons and then wait for the command to launch. Every balloon on the launch field attempts to slowly leave the ground at the same time.

The only other successful "Great Launches in Boise" took place in 2014 and 2021.

The pilots nailed the launch and hundreds of families were treated to one of the most colorful shows that Boise has seen in the 31 year history of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. Thanks to Boise being a place where pilots can often find "Box Winds" that allow them to influence which direction their balloon flies, many of the pilots landed very close to where they launched from inside Ann Morrison Park.

Sunday's "Great Launch" was the final launch of this year's festival. Weather conditions allowed the pilots to fly three of the four scheduled days in 2022. We can't wait to welcome them back over Labor Day Weekend 2023! The 32nd Annual Scott Spencer Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic will return to Ann Morrison Park, August 30 - September 3, 2023!

If you missed Sunday's great launch, here are some of the photos we snapped at the park!

